Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $13.81 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,663 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of Kimco Realty worth $13,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after buying an additional 2,882,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after buying an additional 245,905 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,226,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,725,000 after buying an additional 1,252,539 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,809,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,496,000 after buying an additional 1,095,362 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

