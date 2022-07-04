Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $178.61 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,879 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.9% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of AbbVie worth $178,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie stock opened at $153.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day moving average is $147.80. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

