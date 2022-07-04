Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,250. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

