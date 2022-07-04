Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of FOX worth $12,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

FOXA stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

