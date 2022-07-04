Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,103 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.12% of Hasbro worth $13,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $81.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.32 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.09%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

