Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 25,318 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEAK. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.41.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

