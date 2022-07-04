Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 32,217 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,217 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $13,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $7,155,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Datadog by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,166,000 after acquiring an additional 459,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3,414.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 444,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,116,000 after purchasing an additional 431,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $336,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,384 shares in the company, valued at $21,179,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $556,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,620,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,860,195. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG opened at $101.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.67. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.