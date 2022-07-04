Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,581 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,542 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Regions Financial worth $13,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after buying an additional 8,239,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 311,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,021,000 after purchasing an additional 472,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,185,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,433,000 after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

NYSE RF opened at $19.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.