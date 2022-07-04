Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 117,017 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,017 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.94.

ECL stock opened at $157.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.78. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

