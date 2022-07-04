Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,764 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ferrari from €160.00 ($170.21) to €140.00 ($148.94) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.90.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $187.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.74 and its 200-day moving average is $214.36. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.