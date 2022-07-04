Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,340,203 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,062 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,340,203 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SEA were worth $13,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SEA by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,984,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,171,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,207 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in SEA by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SEA by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $571,269,000 after purchasing an additional 986,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $69.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.62.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

