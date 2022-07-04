Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 153,641 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.11% of Masco worth $12,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Masco by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $51.61 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

