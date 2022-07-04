Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,066,340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $203,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in DexCom by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in DexCom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in DexCom by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 449 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $77.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.01, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.75, for a total value of $387,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at $7,207,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total value of $109,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,584,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,922 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

