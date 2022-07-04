Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after buying an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,837,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,044,000 after purchasing an additional 89,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ opened at $235.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.74.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.40.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.