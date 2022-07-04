Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ZWS opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

In other news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 1,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $50,342.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,860.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $26,239.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,042.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Zurn Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

