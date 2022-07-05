10,854 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,272 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,878 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,936,000 after purchasing an additional 971,962 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $32,703,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $24,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.09.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

