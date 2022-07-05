11,150 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,786,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,771,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,307,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,146,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

