12,344 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of EPD opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

