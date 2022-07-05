180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 442 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX opened at $223.61 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.17 and a 200-day moving average of $226.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.