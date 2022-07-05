180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Corteva’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

