180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Tufton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.62.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,165 shares of company stock worth $8,316,271. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

