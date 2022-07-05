180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CL King upped their price target on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $105.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.