180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 118 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,235,314,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Eaton by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,415 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Eaton by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $76,586,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after acquiring an additional 414,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

NYSE:ETN opened at $127.37 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

