180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

