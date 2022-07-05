180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.36.

GE opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

