180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 699.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 73,677 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.71.

AN stock opened at $114.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.07. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.06 and a twelve month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,587 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $539,201.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,874,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,654,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $8,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,294,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,011,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 813,741 shares of company stock valued at $92,720,042. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

