180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.72. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. Nucor’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus upped their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.