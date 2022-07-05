180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY stock opened at $636.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $621.66 and a 200 day moving average of $659.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.04.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

