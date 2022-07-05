180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coupang to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Warsh acquired 38,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Coupang Profile (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.