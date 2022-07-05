180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 68.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Kroger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.