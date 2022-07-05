180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,603 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 63.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

In other news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $293,004.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,055.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,280 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,133 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

