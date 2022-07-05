180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 38.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.

AppHarvest ( NASDAQ:APPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 1,412.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Kevin Willis acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $184,135.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,291,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

