180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 58,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 279,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 261,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $115.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average is $122.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

