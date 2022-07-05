180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,608 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 74,463 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33.

