180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 469 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 93,506 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of C stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

