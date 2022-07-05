180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 517 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.52) to £111 ($134.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($127.15) to £115 ($139.26) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($139.26) to £120 ($145.31) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($108.99) to £110 ($133.20) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

