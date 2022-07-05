180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 517 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $542,230,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 899.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,202 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,821 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 856,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 686,697 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Barclays raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £115 ($139.26) to £120 ($145.31) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($121.09) to £120 ($145.31) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($108.99) to £110 ($133.20) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Danske assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,246.29.

AZN stock opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.