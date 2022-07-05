180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 634 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,556,743,000 after buying an additional 1,095,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

