180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,892 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Cowen decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Shares of MO opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

