180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.40.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

