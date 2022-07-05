180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Honda Motor by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of HMC stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $33.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HMC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Honda Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.