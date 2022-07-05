1,851 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

VOE stock opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

