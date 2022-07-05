230,000 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Acquired by NewGen Asset Management Ltd

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 230,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,000. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 3.4% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on SU. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

