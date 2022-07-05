2,429 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $23,005,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDT opened at $91.38 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.24. The firm has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

