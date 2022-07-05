25,453 Shares in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,453 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 999,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 811,565 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 160.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 37,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.48 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.