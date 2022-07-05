3,055 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Realty Income by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Realty Income by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.50. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.18%.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

