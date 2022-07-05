4,586 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $2,357,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $209,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

