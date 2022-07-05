4,601 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,601 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 3.26%.

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.