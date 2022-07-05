5,341 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $91.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

