7,658 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank increased its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

